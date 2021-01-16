Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress won't relent till Centre withdraws farm laws: Rahul Gandhi

As Congress on Friday observed a Kisan Adhikar Divas against the farm laws across the country, party leader Rahul Gandhi said Congress will not relent till the Centre's newly enacted farm laws are repealed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 08:57 IST
Congress won't relent till Centre withdraws farm laws: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Congress on Friday observed a Kisan Adhikar Divas against the farm laws across the country, party leader Rahul Gandhi said Congress will not relent till the Centre's newly enacted farm laws are repealed. In a statement, Congress leader KC Venugopal said, as part of this, thousands of Congress Party leaders and workers led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi protested in front of the Raj Niwas in Delhi.

Addressing the workers in the protest Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP government will have to withdraw the farm laws. The Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed. These laws are not to help farmers, but to finish them". "The Narendra Modi-led government earlier tried to take away the land of farmers, when it brought the land acquisition act and the Congress party stopped them at that time. Now the BJP and their two-three friends are once again attacking the farmers and have brought these three farm laws," he added.

Later Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi also visited Punjab MPs and leaders who have been sitting on Dharna at Jantar Mantar for the last 41 days. Talking to the reporters Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi doesn't respect farmers and wants to tire out those protesting against Centre's agriculture laws".

Today is the 52 day since the farmers have been sitting on Dharna outside the national capital demanding rollback of three anti-farmer agriculture laws. Congress Party had announced to observe today, 15 January as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas' across the country. On a day when our Farmer-annadatas are yet again being misled and subjected to pointless filibuster by the Government of India and its Ministers, Kisan Adhikar Diwas was observed under the aegis of the PCCs, said Venugopal. Water cannon was used against Congress workers in Chandigarh while they were trying to gherao Punjab Raj Bhawan.

UPCC president and other leaders were arrested and detained by UP Police when they were trying to march towards Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. Haryana leaders, including PCC president, held protest March and courted arrest. Reports of massive protests also came from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odissa, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Andaman Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep Congress Committees also organised protests in their States. Simultaneous protests were held across the nation in all 28 states and Union territories.

The INC Social Media team also ran the "Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar" campaign through which workers and leaders posted their videos and messages in solidarity with the farmers. Congress leaders and workers again reiterated their resolve not to rest unless these three draconian laws are withdrawn. Due to the festive occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, the Kisan Adhikar Diwas will be observed in the remaining states on 16th and 17th January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World COVID-19 deaths surpass 2 million

A grim milestone has been reached globally as the COVID-19 deaths have breached the 2 million deaths mark while the cases are nearing 94 million. As of Saturday, 7.52 am IST, the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engi...

'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN chief as global COVID deaths cross 2 million

As the world crossed a heart-wrenching milestone of two million deaths from COVID-19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and s...

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021