South Africa's Haysom to head UN mission in South Sudan

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed veteran South African diplomat Nicholas Haysom to head the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Haysom, who is currently the secretary-general's special adviser for Southern Africa, previously served as head of the UN political mission in Afghanistan and as special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan.

In 2018, he was appointed to head the UN mission in Somalia but was expelled by the government on January 1, 2019, after questioning the arrest of a political candidate with an extremist history.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Friday announced Haysom's appointment to replace David Shearer of New Zealand. He said Secretary-General Guterres is grateful to Shearer "for his exemplary leadership of the UN Mission during the time of critical developments and challenges for South Sudan.'' Ten years after South Sudan gained its independence from Sudan and two years after its own deadly civil war ended, large-scale fighting has subsided but clashes continue between communities and between the government and groups that did not sign a peace deal.

The almost 20,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission Haysom will head has a primary mandate to protect civilians and help build peace.

