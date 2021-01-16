Historic day,says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab

As the COVID-19 inoculation driverolled out across India on Saturday, Serum Institute of IndiaCEO Adar Poonawalla joined the healthcare workers in gettingthe Covishield vaccine shot.

Poonawalla shared a small video of him receiving thejab on Twitter.

''I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success inlaunching the world's largest COVID vaccination roll-out. Itbrings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of thishistoric effort & to endorse its safety & efficacy, I join ourhealth workers in taking the vaccine myself,'' he tweeted.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University andBritish-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by thePune-based SII.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modilaunching the world's largest vaccination drive against thepandemic.

