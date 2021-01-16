Historic day,says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab

Historic day,says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jabPTI | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:38 IST
As the COVID-19 inoculation driverolled out across India on Saturday, Serum Institute of IndiaCEO Adar Poonawalla joined the healthcare workers in gettingthe Covishield vaccine shot.
Poonawalla shared a small video of him receiving thejab on Twitter.
''I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success inlaunching the world's largest COVID vaccination roll-out. Itbrings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of thishistoric effort & to endorse its safety & efficacy, I join ourhealth workers in taking the vaccine myself,'' he tweeted.
Covishield is developed by Oxford University andBritish-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by thePune-based SII.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modilaunching the world's largest vaccination drive against thepandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia's batsmen must 'grind' to foil India's plans: Labuschagne
Trump extends freeze on H-1B, other work visas until March 31; Indian IT professionals to be hit
'Vaccine, COVID situation, geopolitical trends, Budget to be major drivers for Indian equities in 2021'
We have fallen into India's trap few times, admits Labuschagne
Praj Industries bags Rs 226.90 cr order from Indian Oil Corporation