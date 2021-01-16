Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination commences in Bihar, 30,000 to be inoculated daily

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 vaccination kicked off in Bihar on Saturday with five staff members of a super specialty government hospital here becoming the first ones to receive the shots in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar was at the Indira Gandhi Institute of medical sciences (IGIMS), a state-run hospital modeled after AIIMS, where cleaning staff Ram Babu got the first jab, followed by ambulance driver Amit Kumar.

Others vaccinated in presence of the chief minister were lab technician Sonu Pandit, junior resident Sanant Kumarand nursing officer Karamveer Singh Rathore.

Kumar gave away citation letters to the first five recipients.

About 10 kms away, at Patna Medical College Hospital, which is Bihar's largest public health care facility, inoculation began in presence of Sanjay Jaiswal, the state president of the ruling BJP.

Mohd Iqbal Ahmed, a 47-year-old ward attendant, became the first staff member at PMCH to receive the shot.

According to the state government, altogether 30,000vaccine doses will be administered across the state every day in the current phase of inoculation. A total of 300 centres have been set up for the purpose and 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these on a daily basis.

State Health Minister Mangal Pandey has said close to4.5 lakh people will be covered in the first phase of vaccination.

The Bihar Cabinet had recently given its nod for free-of-cost vaccination of its entire population. The same had been promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the assembly elections, which was released here by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

