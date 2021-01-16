Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am feeling lucky: Man after getting first COVID jab in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:52 IST
I am feeling lucky: Man after getting first COVID jab in Goa

Ranganath Bhojje, a 43-year-oldmultitasking (MTS) worker at the Goa Medical College andHospital (GMCH) who became the first person in Goa to get theCOVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, said he was happy to get the jaband was hoping for the best.

Bhojje has been working at the special facilitycreated to treat COVID-19 patients here as an MTS staff.

After he walked out of the observation room at theGMCH, Bhojje was greeted with flowers by Union Information andBroadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Chief MinisterPramod Sawant.

''I am happy to become the first person in Goa to getthis vaccine. I was never reluctant when I was selected forvaccination but I am rather feeling lucky. I am hoping for thebest,'' Bhojje said.

When asked about his experience, Bhojje said he didn'tface any inconvenience or any medical issue after vaccination.

''I was asked to sit for half an hour after taking thevaccine,'' he said.

Vaccination drive was conducted at seven places in Goaincluding at two private hospitals.

Goa Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar, who isone of the selected recipients of the vaccine in the coastalstate, appealed to people to guard against rumours.

He was administered the vaccine at the Sub-DistrictHospital at Chicalim in south Goa.

''I would appeal to people to not fall pray to rumoursor fake forwards on social media related to the vaccine,'' hesaid.

Dr Borkar said he took the vaccine first because hewanted to prove to others that it was safe.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said sanitationworkers were given preference in vaccination at the GMCH as amark of gratitude for them.

Dr Bandekar rubbished claims that doctors didn't wantto try the vaccine first on themselves in Goa.

''If we had to give the vaccine to doctors first, therewould have been arguments that we are giving doctors apriority while ignoring the other staff,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Laschet becomes leader of Merkel's CDU party

Germanys Christian Democrats elected Armin Laschet as chairman on Saturday, aiming to unify their divided party behind a new leader who they hope can succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor when she steps down after federal elections in Septemb...

Sanitation worker takes first jab as COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Ladakh

A sanitation worker at a hospital was the first person to be administered COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory of Ladakh where Lt Governor R K Mathur inaugurated the first phase of the inoculation drive on Saturday.Ladakh has recorded 12...

Stuck in Bosnia, migrants sleeping rough face up to winter

Temperatures have plummeted way below zero in Bosnia, making life even more miserable for hundreds of migrants and refugees including entire families with small children sleeping rough while trying to reach Western Europe.After days of sn...

Netizens laud vaccine launch; 'LargestVaccineDrive' hashtag trends on Twitter hours after roll-out

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Indias COVID-19 vaccination programme, netizens on Saturday lauded the PM for the roll-out of the nationwide inoculation drive with the hashtag LargestVaccineDrive trending on Twitter.Launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021