I am feeling lucky: Man after getting first COVID jab in Goa

Ranganath Bhojje, a 43-year-oldmultitasking (MTS) worker at the Goa Medical College andHospital (GMCH) who became the first person in Goa to get theCOVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, said he was happy to get the jaband was hoping for the best.

Bhojje has been working at the special facilitycreated to treat COVID-19 patients here as an MTS staff.

After he walked out of the observation room at theGMCH, Bhojje was greeted with flowers by Union Information andBroadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Chief MinisterPramod Sawant.

''I am happy to become the first person in Goa to getthis vaccine. I was never reluctant when I was selected forvaccination but I am rather feeling lucky. I am hoping for thebest,'' Bhojje said.

When asked about his experience, Bhojje said he didn'tface any inconvenience or any medical issue after vaccination.

''I was asked to sit for half an hour after taking thevaccine,'' he said.

Vaccination drive was conducted at seven places in Goaincluding at two private hospitals.

Goa Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar, who isone of the selected recipients of the vaccine in the coastalstate, appealed to people to guard against rumours.

He was administered the vaccine at the Sub-DistrictHospital at Chicalim in south Goa.

''I would appeal to people to not fall pray to rumoursor fake forwards on social media related to the vaccine,'' hesaid.

Dr Borkar said he took the vaccine first because hewanted to prove to others that it was safe.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said sanitationworkers were given preference in vaccination at the GMCH as amark of gratitude for them.

Dr Bandekar rubbished claims that doctors didn't wantto try the vaccine first on themselves in Goa.

''If we had to give the vaccine to doctors first, therewould have been arguments that we are giving doctors apriority while ignoring the other staff,'' he said.

