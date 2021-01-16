TMC MLA holds Cong responsible for rise of BJP in Bengal

Accusing the Congress of''muddling'' the state's political scenario with its anti-MamataBanerjee campaigns, the TMC on Saturday held the grand oldparty responsible for the rise of communal forces, such as theBJP, in West Bengal.

State minister and TMC MLA Tapas Roy, during a pressmeet here, also claimed that the Congress failed as a party atthe Centre, as a result of which ''this divisive force (BJP)took centre stage in the country''.

''By practising strident and blind anti-Mamata policyin Bengal, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president AdhirChoudhury dragged state politics backwards. That, in turn,resulted in the emergence of forces like the BJP,'' Roy said.

Sharpening his attack on the saffron party, Royalleged that the BJP was trying to disparage the inclusivenature of the state, and its history.

''By eulogising Veer Savarkar in Netaji's Bengal, thesaffron camp is distorting the culture of the state,'' thelegislator claimed.

Asserting that the saffron camp's dream to turn WestBengal into Gujarat will come to nought, he said the way BJPleaders have been hurting the 'asmita' (self pride) of thestate's 10 crore people with their statements, there is roomfor little doubt that they would face a ''humiliating defeat''in the upcoming Assembly polls.

''Your (BJP's) dreams to turn Bengal into Gujarat willnever be realised. The party's central leaders are coming herefrom Gujarat, while state leaders are talking of building'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bangla) by taking cues from the westernstate. Which Gujarat are you referring to? Is it the one where2,000 people were slaughtered in three days some years ago?''Roy quipped.

Drawing parallels between the two states, theBaranagar MLA, quoting recent national crime data, said thatfor every one lakh people, 32 crimes occur in Kolkata against54 in Ahmedabad.

''There are 98,000 schools in Bengal against 55,000schools in Gujarat. Female literacy in rural Bengal stands at73 per cent, while in Gujarat it has reached 68 per cent. BJPcentral leaders from Gujarat don't have the right to drawcomparisons between the two states.

''Also, take note of the fact that almost allheavyweight bank defaulters are from Gujarat,'' Roy added.

Asked about senior TMC leader Satabdi Roy, who hadvoiced her discontent about the party on Friday, the ministermade light of the matter, and said, ''She is an asset to theparty. She has always been loyal to party supremo MamataBanerjee.'' PTI SUSRMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)