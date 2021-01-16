Poonia exudes confidence of getting resounding victory in Rajasthan civic body polls

Left Menu
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday exuded confidence of getting a resounding victory in the upcoming civic body polls in the state. Poonia said that the party will organise a big agitation on the issue of complete loan waiver of all farmers before the upcoming byelections in three assembly constituencies in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:50 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday exuded confidence of getting a resounding victory in the upcoming civic body polls in the state. He said that the party is contesting elections in 90 civic bodies scheduled later this month with full preparedness.

''The party will get a resounding victory with the tireless hardwork of the workers,'' Poonia said.

''Due to anti-people policies of the Congress government, the people of the state have rejected the Congress and this reflected in the results of the recently-held panchayati raj elections,'' he told reporters. Poonia said that the entire state, including the state capital, is not safe as the law and order has deteriorated, youths are not getting unemployed allowance, recruitments are not being done and contractual workers are not being regularised.

He also accused the Congress government of patronising corruption. Poonia said that the party will organise a big agitation on the issue of complete loan waiver of all farmers before the upcoming byelections in three assembly constituencies in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

