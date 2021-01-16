Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never said no to dialogue with government but do not have much hope: Hannan Mollah

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah on Saturday said that farmers protesting against three farm laws have never said no to dialogue but did not have much hope as the intention of the government is "anti-farmer".

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:45 IST
Never said no to dialogue with government but do not have much hope: Hannan Mollah
Hannan Mollah speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah on Saturday said that farmers protesting against three farm laws have never said no to dialogue but did not have much hope as the intention of the government is "anti-farmer". "If the government wants to engage in further dialogue, we will go. But, we don't have much hope. The intention of the government is anti-farmer, negative and there is a mindset to cater to the corporates. Our issue will not be settled by amendments. We are against the objectives of the laws," he said.

Mollah said protesting farmers have decided to hold "kisan parade"on January 26 to highlight their issues including demand for repeal for three farm laws and they were holding their protest in a peaceful manner. He took exception to use of term "tractor rally" for their proposed programme on Republic Day and said it should be called "kisan parade".

"The farmer unions had declared almost a month-and-a-half ago that if our grievances are not addressed properly, we would take out a kisan parade after the National Parade on the Republic Day. It would be an appeal to people to pay heed to our issues," he said. "There is no question of struggle. We have been protesting for two months now and not a single instance of violence has happened and this is proof that we want a peaceful parade. There is a conspiracy to malign the farmers by calling it a struggle," he added.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supporting the protest by farmers, he said it is an opinion of a political party. "We have never invited any political party to our protests neither have we let a political leader represent us. Farmers are the only leaders of this protest against the farm laws," he said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on borders of Delhi against three farm laws and have held nine rounds of talks with the government so far. The next round of talks is scheduled for January 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wipro completes Rs 9,500-cr buyback programme

IT services major Wipro on Saturday said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme.The buyback saw Azim Premji-affiliated entities tendering 22.89 crore shares worth about Rs 9,156 crore during the process, a regulatory fi...

Have requested Centre to provide adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

Expressing her dissatisfactionover the inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied toWest Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saidher government strongly feels that all people of the stateshould be inoculated free of cost...

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism

Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until Feb. 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the internet, according to a court statement. His d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021