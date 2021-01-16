Left Menu
Have requested Centre to provide adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:14 IST
The chief minister also said that her government wasready to bear the financial burden for providing the dosesfree of charge in the state, if need be. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing her dissatisfactionover the ''inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines'' supplied toWest Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saidher government ''strongly feels'' that all people of the stateshould be inoculated free of cost.

The chief minister also said that her government wasready to bear the financial burden for providing the dosesfree of charge in the state, if need be.

According to a state government official, Bengal wassupposed to receive over 10 lakh vaccines in the first phase,but have got 6.89 lakh doses so far.

The CM, while telephonically addressing all doctors,nurses, hospital support staff, students -- who were attendinga virtual meet from the 207 centres where Saturday'sinoculation process started -- said she ''strongly felt thatall people of West Bengal should get vaccines free of cost asearly as possible'', an official statement said.

Chief Secretariat Alapan Bandopadhyay chaired thevirtual meet from the state secretariat.

''The CM also mentioned that she has requested thecentral government to supply adequate numbers of vaccines, notonly for the frontline workers but also for all the people ofWest Bengal. If needed, the state might bear the financialburden,'' the statement said.

During her address, Banerjee thanked health careworkers for toiling hard amid the pandemic-induced crisis andproviding treatment to the infected, besides performing theirother medical duties.

Earlier in the day, the chief secretary had held avirtual meeting with senior officials and monitored the entireinoculation process at different sites.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, priorityhas been given to healthcare professionals, which includedoctors, nurses, hospital support staff, ANMs and ASHAs.

Incidentally, Banerjee had said last week that hergovernment was making arrangements to provide COVID-19vaccines for free to the people of the state.

In an open letter, the Trinamool Congress supremo hadsaid that 'Covid warriors' or frontline workers such aspolicemen, home guards, civil defence volunteers, andcorrectional home and disaster management employees would beadministered the vaccine on a priority basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

