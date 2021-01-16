Left Menu
Goa: Naik recovering well, wounds healing, says GMCH dean

Union minister Shripad Naik isrecovering well and his wounds were healing, a health bulletinfrom the Goa Medical College and Hospital said on Saturday.Naik 68, the Union Minister of State for Defence andAYUSH, met with an accident in neighbouring Karnataka earlierthis week, in which his wife and aide were killed.In the bulletin, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar saidall his vital parameters including blood pressure, pulserate, and oxygen levels are within normal limits adding thatNaik continues to be on high flow nasal cannula HFNCoxygenation. All his blood values are within normal limits.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:19 IST
Goa: Naik recovering well, wounds healing, says GMCH dean
Naik (68), the Union Minister of State for Defence and Ayush, met with an accident in neighbouring Karnataka earlier this week, in which his wife and aide were killed.

Union minister Shripad Naik is recovering well and his wounds were healing, health bulletin from the Goa Medical College and Hospital said on Saturday.

Naik (68), the Union Minister of State for Defence and Ayush, met with an accident in neighbouring Karnataka earlier this week, in which his wife and aide were killed.

In the bulletin, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said all his vital parameters including blood pressure, pulse rate, and oxygen levels are within normal limits'' adding that''Naik continues to be on high flow nasal cannula (HFNC)oxygenation.'' ''All his blood values are within normal limits. His left upper limb and left lower limb dressings were changed today. The wounds are looking better than before and healing well. Left wrist and elbow passive mobilization have been done, and he has been started on the semi-solid diet,'' the bulletin quoted Bandekar as saying.

The GMCH dean said Naik's left hip and knee have been positively mobilized, and he was tolerating bedside physiotherapy well.

Earlier in the day, Union Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister PramodSawant met Naik.

