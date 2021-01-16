Wait for your turn to get vaccinated, beware of rumours: CM Yogi to people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the people to remain alert for rumours regarding COVID-19 vaccines and wait for their turn to get themselves vaccinated.

A total of 20,076 healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs in UP on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

''Today is a day of immense happiness and excitement. India is the first country which has launched two vaccines,'' Chief Minister Adityanath said here.

The CM visited the Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow in the morning and reviewed the vaccination drive where the first doses were administered to Dr Praveen Kumar and staff nurse Geeta Devi. Adityanath also interacted with the hospital staff.

''I have just met the health workers who have got vaccinated and they are all fine,'' he said told the media.

''I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement and thank the scientists of the country. At this point of time, when the country is moving ahead in this battle against a pandemic, some people with vested interests are spreading rumours about the coronavirus vaccine,'' he said.

''There is a need to avoid any kind of rumour and people should wait for their turn. We have also got to remain alert for the people who are spreading rumours,'' the CM said.

The vaccine developed in the country is very effective and also reasonably priced, he said, emphasising the need for people to maintain COVID protocol and social distancing even after getting vaccinated.

The CM said the vaccination also carried forward PM Modi's resolution of 'Make in India'.

''Those who have been administered the vaccine today will get the second dose after 28 days. People should wait for their turn as everyone's sequence has been set. We have to break the virus chain,'' he said.

Geeta Devi, a staff nurse in Balrampur Hospital, who took the first shot of the vaccine said she was initially scared but after taking the dose felt completely fine.

According to officials, COVID-19 vaccination programmes were organised at 317 centres in all districts of UP.

'Covaxin' was administered to health workers at 11 selected vaccination centres in five districts of the state comprising Ambedkar Nagar, Badaun, Firozabad, Bahraich and Jhansi.

In the remaining 306 centres, 'Covishield' vaccine was provided to health workers. The vaccination programme was completed successfully at all places, the official statement issued here said.

According to the statement, some of the beneficiaries reported complaints of minor pain, dizziness, etc. but no specific adverse effects occurred at any place.

In the drive, Director General of Health Department D S Negi and Dr Rakesh Dubey, SGPGI Director Dr Krishna Kant Dhiman, Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor and King George University Medical University Department of Pulmonary Medicine head Dr Suryakant were vaccinated.

''All these people were happy to receive the first dose of the vaccine and hoped that after this, all people would be safe,'' the statement said.

A total of 20,076 healthcare workers were vaccinated till 6 pm, it said.

Earlier in the day, State Medical and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said the vaccination in the first phase was carried out at 317 centres and 31,700 health workers had to be vaccinated.

