No inoculation for coronavirus in Mumbai for next two days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:59 IST
The inoculation drive forcoronavirus will be suspended in Mumbai for the next two daysowing to technical issues with the Co-WIN app, theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturdaynight.

Co-WIN app allows registration for the vaccination.

''Digital registration is mandatory for COVID-19vaccination, but on the first day of the drive today, thegovernment had allowed offline registration in case of anytechnical problem,'' the civic body said in a statement.

However, the state government has now directed thatall further registration should be made through the app, itadded.

In view of this direction and problems with the Co-WINapp, inoculation in Mumbai will be suspended while the Uniongovernment removes the problem, an official said.

As to the rest of Maharashtra, a state governmentofficial said that no inoculation had been planned for thenext two days in any case.

On the first day of the drive, of 4,000 healthcareworkers scheduled for vaccination at nine centres in the city,only 1,926 were administered the jab, the BMC data showed.

The highest 289 healthworkers were given vaccines atRajawadi hospital, followed by 266 at Bhabha hospital, and 262at Cooper hospital which was also part of the nationwide livelaunch of the drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Only 39 healthworkers got the jab at the state-run JJHospital, while 220 persons were vaccinated at BKC centre fromwhere chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched statewideinoculation drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

