Will continue performing my duties as a TMC soldier: Satabdi Roy

Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy dismissed speculations about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through a social media post on Saturday and also appealed to party workers not to give "undue advantage" to opponents.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy dismissed speculations about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through a social media post on Saturday and also appealed to party workers not to give "undue advantage" to opponents. On her social media page, Roy said, "I will continue performing my duty as a TMC soldier. I appeal to all members of the Trinamool family to work together for the sake of Bengal ignoring the issues if you have any and no to provide undue advantage to opponents."

Roy said that she was hopeful of resolution of the problems she has been facing in TMC after a positive discussion with the party MP Abhishek Banerjee. She applauded Abhishek saying, "I thank Abhishek for his advice. He is a responsible and mature leader. His leadership will strengthen the party." Roy said she joined TMC during the Singur Movement when the party was not in power. "It was a tough transition. I joined TMC for Mamatadi. Now, when people are saying it is another juncture of Bengal politics, I will not back down from my duties," said the TMC leader.

"The election is next door. There might be issues among leaders and workers in the party. We shall solve them within the party after the election victory. It is time for working together under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee to form the third government of Trinamool Congress in Bengal," said Roy. Speculations about Satabdi Roy's joining BJP surfaced after she announced that she would go to Delhi on Saturday. However, she cancelled her plan on Friday after a meeting with Abhishek Banerjee who is the nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the three-time TMC MP from Birbhum expressed her discontent over several issues in the party through a social media post. She also complained that she was not being informed about party programmes in Birbhum. According to TMC insiders, the Birbhum MP was seldom seen at party programmes in the district after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Roy was last seen during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Birbhum visit on December 28, 2020. (ANI)

