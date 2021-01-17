PM condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the death of the BJP's Puducherry MLA K G Shankar and said he made noteworthy effort for the union territory's development and worked to strengthen the party there.

Shankar, who was the BJP's Puducherry unit treasurer, died of cardiac arrest at his residence early on Sunday, his family said. The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Pained by the passing away of K G Shankar, MLA in the Puducherry Assembly. He made noteworthy efforts for the development of Puducherry and also worked to strengthen the BJP there. Condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR NSD

