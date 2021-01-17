TMC leaders got vaccine shots meant for health workers:BJP on Mamata inadequate vaccines supply charge

Reacting to Chief Minister MamataBanerjee's jibe at the centre for sending ''inadequate'' supplyof vaccines to West Bengal, the BJP Sunday retorted sharply,saying in fact several TMC leaders queued up for the jabsmeant for healthcare personnel and frontline workers resultingin shortage of doses for the needy.

Several TMC leaders, including two MLAs, were among thepeople who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Purba Bardhamandistrict on Saturday, the opening day of the nationwidevaccination programme.

Many healthcare workers in the state had alleged that theycould not get the jab though they were asked to come for it.

Amid natiowide launch of vaccination drive Saturday,Banerjeehad expressed her dissatisfaction over ''inadequate'' number ofCOVID-19 vaccines supplied to West Bengal for the inoculationprocess and said her government, if needed, would supply thevaccines free of cost to the people.

''The vaccines sent by the central government are forhealthcare staffers, police personnel and other frontlineworkers who are serving the society in the pandemic situation.

Nearly 3.5 crore vials were dispatched by the centre acrossthe country. These doses are not meant for political leaders.

''If these vaccines were taken by some TMC leaders,therewould be a shortfall,'' BJP state unit president Dilip Ghoshtold reporters Sunday.

Some TMC leaders are so scared of their lives that theyjumped the gun, violating the norms, he quipped.

With the state elections around the corner, the saffronparty launched a strong counter-offensive against the TMC onthe vaccination exercise.

Elections to 294-member Bengal assembly are due in April-May this year hence even the much-awaited vaccination drivedid not remain untouched from the ongoing politicalmudslinging in the poll-bound state.

Hours after Banerjee's allegations the previous day, BJPnational general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had launched abroadside against the feisty Bengal leader, slamming her formaking ''baseless'' allegations.

Vijayvargiya accused Banerjee of trying to politicise thevaccination programme ahead of the assembly polls.

''She should stop politicising everything. None of thestates has complained only she is complaining about it. She istrying to politicize the issue before the assembly polls,''Vijayvargiya told PTI.

He claimed that if the vaccines for the health workersfell short it was due to TMC leaders queuing up for the jabs.

According to a state government official, Bengal wassupposed to receive over 10 lakh vaccines in the first phase,but have got 6.89 lakh doses so far.

Around 15,707 people were administered the first doseof the COVID 19 vaccine in the state on Saturday.

Taking a cue from the TMC supremo, TMC secretary generalPartha Chatterjee attacked the BJP-led central governmentSunday for making available less than required doses ofvaccines to the state.

''The centre is not adequately supplying COVID vaccines toWest Bengal. It is keeping control over the supplies. Ifneeded, the state government will bear the cost ofadministering the vaccine to every person in the state,''Chatterjee said.

Alleging that the BJP had not joined the fight againstCOVID-19 in the state, he said the saffron party's only agendais to ''carry out personal attacks in the run-up to theassembly polls''.

Two TMC MLAs Subhash Mondal and Rabindranath Chatterjeeand former TMC MLA Banamali Hazra were among the beneficiariesof vaccination drive on the day of launch Saturday in PurbaBardhaman district.

Chief Medical Officer of the district Pranab Roy,however,had said the public representatives who received the vaccineswere part of the Patient Welfare Committees at differenthospitals.

''Since they are associated with ensuring good services atthe hospitals, they are also eligible for the vaccine. Thereis nothing irregular in it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)