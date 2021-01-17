Left Menu
Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Mandram' office-bearers join DMK

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Three district secretaries ofRajini Makkal Mandram joined the DMK in the presence of partypresident M K Stalin here on Sunday.

The development is following actor Rajinikanth's recentabandonment of his plan to enter politics and face the TamilNadu Assembly elections, due during April-May this year.

District secretaries of Tuticorin and RamanathapuramA Joseph Stalin and K Senthil Selvanand respectively and Thenidistrict secretary, R Ganesan joined the DMK at itsheadquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.

Besides the district level office-bearers, three morefunctionaries joined the party, a DMK release here said.

They joined the party in the presence of M K Stalin,party deputy general secretary A Raja, organising secretaryR S Bharati and other senior leaders.

The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) waspreviously considered the political launch vehicle of the topactor.

On December 29 last year, Rajinikanth, citing his healthcondition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic announced that hewould not join politics.

He had undergone renal transplant in 2016 and is onimmuno-suppressants.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

