Ice hockey-Liqui Moly to pull out of sponsoring world championship in Belarus

Liqui Moly will pull out of sponsoring this year's ice hockey world championship if the tournament is held in Belarus due to the country's recent human rights record, the German motor lubricant manufacturer said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:01 IST
Ice hockey-Liqui Moly to pull out of sponsoring world championship in Belarus
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Liqui Moly will pull out of sponsoring this year's ice hockey world championship if the tournament is held in Belarus due to the country's recent human rights record, the German motor lubricant manufacturer said on Sunday. Belarus, scheduled to host the event in May-June, is facing calls for it to be stripped of the tournament because of President Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown on protesters opposing his re-election.

"The current situation in Belarus as well as the politics of the government, the treatment of demonstrators and obvious violations of human rights in Belarus deeply contradict Liqui Moly's convictions and values," Liqui Moly said in a statement. Volkswagen's Skoda Auto decided not to sponsor the tournament for similar reasons.

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) head Rene Fasel met Lukashenko this week to discuss the world championship and admitted it was "embarrassing" after he was pictured hugging the 66-year-old leader. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month banned Lukashenko, an avid hockey fan and player, from the Olympic Games.

In power since 1994, Lukashenko has faced mass protests since a presidential election last August which opponents say was rigged. He denies electoral fraud and has remained in power with help from ally Russia while Western countries imposed sanctions.

