Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress asks Centre to clarify who will get free COVID-19 vaccine, when and how

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said the BJP-led Central government should clarify who will get free COVID-19 vaccination, when and how.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:20 IST
Congress asks Centre to clarify who will get free COVID-19 vaccine, when and how
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said the BJP-led Central government should clarify who will get free COVID-19 vaccination, when and how. Surjewala told reporters that while the government is providing vaccines to healthcare workers, it must also clarify when it would distribute vaccines to the rest of the people in the country.

He said, "India's drug controller VG Somani has said that it has purchased 16.5 million (165 lakh) doses. Of these 5.5 million Covaxin is from Bharat Biotech and 11 million Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute of India. If an individual gets two doses of vaccines then it can be given to 82,500 lakh healthcare workers. Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that 3 crore vaccines will be given the first phase. The government must clarify when the rest of the population of 135 crore will be vaccinated and whether they will get vaccinations for free?" Pointing out that there were a number of questions about vaccines, Surjewala said, "The Serum institute is offering Covishield vaccine to government at Rs 200 per dose. They are producing the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, which has said that they would distribute the vaccine on no profit-loss basis. One of the ministers in Belgium said that the company is providing the vaccine at $2.18 or in other words in Rs 158. So why is the Serum selling its vaccines at Rs 200 per dose?"

"Another vaccine Covaxin is provided by Bharat Biotech at Rs 295 per dose. It has agreed to have manufactured the vaccine with the help of the Indian Council of Medial Research (ICMR). The company has permission to only provide Covaxin to 375 people in the first phase, 380 in the second, and the testing result is awaited for the third phase. So why does it cost more when a vaccine that has already undergone trial costs Rs 200?" he asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. The planned construction, on land captured by Israel in...

J'khand: Order to withhold salaries of unvaccinated govt staffers withdrawn after backlash

An order issued bysenior health officials of Jharkhands Koderma districtwarning government employees not turning up for COVIDvaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunisedwas withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.The order, iss...

NCP minister targets Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads

Maharashtra cabinet minister andNCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted theShiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thanedistrict.The NCP is the second key constituent in the ShivSena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021