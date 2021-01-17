Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:56 IST
Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey. Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities say, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.

The caravan was met by around 3,000 Guatemalan security officials mustered in the village of Vado Hondo in eastern Guatemala, leading to the clashes on Sunday morning. The tough response suggests that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden may initially benefit from the hard-line policies of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump, who made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority of his administration.

Video footage shared by the Guatemalan government showed hundreds of migrants pressing into a wall of security forces, which used sticks to repel the surge. An unspecified number of people have been injured, authorities said. During the melee, security forces fired off a tear gas canister and used a stun grenade to disperse the crowd, a Reuters photographer said.

Between Friday and Saturday, Guatemala had sent back almost 1,000 migrants entering from Honduras, the Guatemalan government said, as the caravan tried to advance toward Mexico. The caravan is likely to come under more pressure in Mexico.

On Saturday evening, the Mexican foreign ministry pressed Central American authorities to halt the caravan's progress, pointing to the need to contain the spread of COVID-19. Mexico, it said, was committed to orderly and regulated migration and would oppose any form of unauthorized entry.

The first migrant caravan of the year comes less than a week before Biden takes office promising to adopt a more humane approach to migration than Trump. Still, a Biden transition official, speaking on background, advised people not to make for the United States.

"Overcoming the challenges created by the chaotic and cruel policies of the last four years, and those presented by COVID-19, will take time," said the official. "In the meantime, the journey to the United States remains extraordinarily dangerous, and those in the region should not believe anyone peddling the lie that our border will be open to everyone next month," the official added.

The incoming administration will work to address the root causes of migration, expand lawful pathways and rethink asylum processing, the official said. Mexican and Central American authorities have coordinated security and public health measures in a bid to deter mass movement of people across the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown

Dutch riot police used water cannon to disperse around two thousand people at an unauthorised protest in Amsterdam on Sunday against a national lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.The protesters gathered on a square in front of the R...

Brazil's health agency approves the use of two vaccines

Brazils health regulator on Sunday approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, enabling Latin Americas largest nation to begin an immunisation programme thats been subject to months of delay and politica...

Four police officers killed, one missing, after bandit attack in northwest Nigeria

Four police officers were killed and one was missing after armed bandits attacked their convoy in northwest Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian police said. Around 100 armed men attacked 16 police officers on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway as ...

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

The Dhannipur mosque project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house, besides a mosque, will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26.The mosque is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021