Japan PM vows to press ahead with Olympics amid virus surge

Japan PM vows to press ahead with Olympics amid virus surgeReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:20 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Monday to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, in the face of growing public opposition to the Games as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"We will press ahead with preparations, with determination of building watertight anti-infection measures and holding an event that can bring hope and courage to the world," Suga said in his policy speech at the start of a regular session of parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
