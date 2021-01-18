Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP candidates to file nomination for biennial UP Legislative Council polls today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates will file their nominations for biennial polls to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday, the party's state unit informed.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:38 IST
BJP candidates to file nomination for biennial UP Legislative Council polls today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates will file their nominations for biennial polls to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday, the party's state unit informed. As per the BJP's statement, 10 candidates will file their nominations, including party state president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

Former IAS officer AK Sharma, who joined the BJP in Lucknow on January 14 will also file his nomination from the party's ticket. Meanwhile, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is likely to visit Lucknow between January 21-22. According to the Election Commission of India, the term of 12 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is expiring on January 30, 2021.

The polling for the 12 seats will be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be done one hour after the completion of polls. Nominations for the biennial polls can be filed till January 18 and scrutiny of the same will be held on January 19. The withdrawal of names can be done till January 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee on cusp of stepping out of father's shadow

For years, legal troubles have cast a cloud over Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee as he stood on the cusp of stepping out of his fathers shadow and making a name for himself as the leader of the global tech giant.On Monday, he f...

I put a lot of pressure on myself to score goals: Stones after brace against Crystal Palace

Manchester Citys John Stones expressed delight over scoring his first two Premier League goals for the club, powering his side to a massive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Reflecting on his performance, Stones said he puts a lot of pressure on...

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT .CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 72.46 73.96 72.4 74.11EURINR 86.92 89.86 86.84 90.04GBPINR 97.78 100.9...

England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test

Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence held their nerve in a 62-run unbroken stand to guide England to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday on the fifth and final morning of the series-opening test.England ensured it didnt have any more hic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021