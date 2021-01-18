Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP women's wing protests against Munde in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:01 IST
BJP women's wing protests against Munde in Pune

The women's wing of BJP on Mondayprotested in Pune demanding the resignation of Maharashtraminister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who has been accusedof rape.

Munde has refuted the allegation and has called it ablackmailing attempt, and his party has backed him sayingthere was no need for him to quit till the police probe intothe matter is completed.

The protesting BJP workers late submitted a memorandumto district collector Rajesh Deshmukh seeking that ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray drop Munde from the cabinet, saidBJP mahila morcha president Uma Khapre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 bn by March: Report

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is likely to spend at least USD 20 billion more to support the rupee and increase the forex kitty through the reminder of the financial year, taking its overall forex intervention to USD 93 billion, according t...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine nationalism risks catastrophic moral failure-WHOThe world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure on distributing vaccines, the head of the World Health Organizatio...

Sevilla FC join hands with Bengaluru FC to reinforce presence in Indian market

Sevilla FC on Monday finalised a partnership agreement with FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports business group -- led by Gaurav Manchanda -- as part of the Spanish football clubs expansion plans to grow its brand internationally. The obje...

Rajasthan govt ends night curfew after decline in COVID-19 cases

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to withdraw night curfew and give a few more relaxations in a phased manner in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases.In the COVID-19 review meeting, it has been decided to end the night curfew in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021