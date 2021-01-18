BJP women's wing protests against Munde in Pune

The women's wing of BJP on Mondayprotested in Pune demanding the resignation of Maharashtraminister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who has been accusedof rape.

Munde has refuted the allegation and has called it ablackmailing attempt, and his party has backed him sayingthere was no need for him to quit till the police probe intothe matter is completed.

The protesting BJP workers late submitted a memorandumto district collector Rajesh Deshmukh seeking that ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray drop Munde from the cabinet, saidBJP mahila morcha president Uma Khapre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)