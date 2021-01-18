DMK district secretaries meet on Jan 21

A meeting of the DMK's districtsecretaries will be held here on January 21, the partyannounced on Monday.

The meeting to be chaired by DMK president M K Stalinwill discuss party organisational work, general secretaryDuraimurugan said in a release.

The meeting is being held just months ahead of theAssembly elections in Tamil Nadu likely to be held in April orMay.PTI JSP SSPTI PTI

