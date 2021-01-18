Left Menu
Central African Republic top court confirms President Touadera's re-election

Reuters | Bangui | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:17 IST
Central African Republic's Constitutional Court on Monday confirmed the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera in the first round of a presidential election on Dec. 27 with 53.16% of the vote. The country's electoral commission had provisionally declared Touadera as winner of the vote, which was marred by violence, with 53.9%.

The court reduced the score to 53.16% because ballots in two towns were cancelled over irregularities, the court said.

