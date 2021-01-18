MVA scores huge win in Gram Panchayat polls: Anil Deshmukh

Left Menu
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:03 IST
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ofthe Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has achieved a ''huge success''in the Gram Panchayat elections as per trends and results onMonday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Speaking to reportes, the senior NCP leader also saidthe victory of the MVA allies was the result of a ''goodcoordination'' among them.

''The Maha Vikas Aghadi has received a huge success inGram Panchayat elections. It gives a message that all thethree political parties in the alliance Shiv Sena, Congressand Nationalist Congress Party- are working in goodco-ordination. The results of the Legislative Council pollsheld last month had also proved this fact,'' Deshmukh said.

''Polls for municipal councils or municipalcorporations in future will also yield similar results infavour of the MVA. The current pattern will succeed in theseelections,'' he added.

Responding to a query, the home minister said the MVAgovernment will continue to function not only for the nextfive years but even after that.

''Opposition parties should stop seeing 'Mungerilal keHaseen Sapne' (day dreams),'' Deshmukh added.

Another senior NCP leader and state MinorityDevelopment Minister Nawab Malik said the success of MVA meant''success of all''.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats,out of the total 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, washeld in 34 of the total 36 districts on January 15.

Though the village panchayat elections are not foughton party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties orlocal leaders.

