Govt should provide free COVID vaccine to each resident of Haryana: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday demanded that the government should provide COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to people of the state. In such a situation, the Haryana government should make the vaccine free for all the citizens of the state, she demanded.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:54 IST
Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday demanded that the government should provide COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to people of the state. She said that the entire expenditure on the vaccine should be borne by the central government. In a statement issued here, Selja, a former Union minister, said, ''In the recent Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP had promised in its election manifesto to give free COVID vaccines to all people of Bihar. Apart from this, other state governments have also announced to provide free vaccines to their citizens. If a free corona vaccine can be given in other states, it is also possible in Haryana.'' She alleged that the economy has collapsed due to the failures of the BJP government. ''The industries in the state are suffering. Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the entire country. Today, the economic condition of the people of the state is very bad. A large number of people in the state are not in a position to pay for the vaccine. In such a situation, the Haryana government should make the vaccine free for all the citizens of the state,'' she demanded.

