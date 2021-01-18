Repolling ordered in village panchayat in HP's Kangra: Official

Haler Kalan village panchayat under Kangra Assembly constituency will go for repolling on January 21, election officer and sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Verma said on Monday.

In the first round of the three-phase elections, 1,227 panchayats went to the polls on Sunday. The remaining two phases are slated to be held on January 19 and 21. The state has 3,615 gram panchayats.

The State Election Commission decided to cancel the election in the panchayat and ordered for re-election on January 21.

After voting on Sunday, the counting of the votes to the post of gram pradhan started in Haler Kalan.

Following the first round of counting, Raje Syal got 600 votes and Arun Kumar received 570 votes. Arun Kumar requested for a recount and the result was reversed. After the counting of votes was repeated six times, the outcome showed different results each time.

After this incident, people protested outside the counting centre and some people also blocked the traffic as they sat on a dharna demanding fresh voting.

Six people were in the fray for the post of pradhan in the gram panchayat.

