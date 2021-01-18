Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson refuses to say whether welfare top-up will stay or go

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to answer questions on Monday about whether a top-up to welfare benefits that was introduced to help people on low incomes get through the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended beyond April. "What we've said is that we will put our arms around the whole of the country," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:40 IST
UK's Johnson refuses to say whether welfare top-up will stay or go
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to answer questions on Monday about whether a top-up to welfare benefits that was introduced to help people on low incomes get through the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended beyond April. Johnson is under pressure over the top-up, worth 20 pounds ($27) a week to recipients of the Universal Credit benefit, with the opposition Labour Party instigating a debate and symbolic vote in parliament on the issue later on Monday.

Asked four times by a reporter whether the top-up would continue after April or not, Johnson repeatedly avoided giving a yes or no answer. "What we've said is that we will put our arms around the whole of the country," he said. "We'll keep all measures obviously under constant review." Pressed again, he said: "I think you've heard me say that we want to support people throughout the pandemic." ($1 = 0.7371 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative

Facebook has started the process of assigning a legal representative in Turkey to comply with a law governing social media companies, Turkeys official Anadolu news agency said Monday.The law, which passed in July, requires social media comp...

Govt may keep Rs 7,500 cr outlay for IT hardware manufacturing under PLI scheme

The government may keep an outlay of Rs 7,500 crore under the production linked incentive scheme for IT hardware products like personal computers, laptops, tablets and servers, according to a source aware of the development.Foreign companie...

U.S. Capitol on lockdown -Reuters witness

The U.S. Capitol complex is on lockdown, with no entry or exit allowed due to an external security threat and people inside being forced to shelter in place, according to a Reuters witness.The lockdown comes just days ahead of President-ele...

National security issues reduced to 'TRP tamasha': Mehbooba Mufti

National security and issues of monumental importance have been reduced to a TRP tamasha, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday.The PDP president was reacting to purported Whatsapp messages between editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021