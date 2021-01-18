English test and trace consultants cost 1,000 pounds a day on average, official says

Left Menu
Consultants working on England's test and trace scheme cost on average 1,000 pounds a day, an official involved in running the programme said on Monday, adding he had seen no signs of profiteering in their work. Asked if he was confident that there were no "super-profits" being made out of test and trace, Williams said he was "as confident as I can be".

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:28 IST
Consultants working on England's test and trace scheme cost on average 1,000 pounds a day, an official involved in running the programme said on Monday, adding he had seen no signs of profiteering in their work. The cost and effectiveness of work by consultants such as Deloitte on England's test and trace scheme has been scrutinised during the pandemic, with some opposition politicians calling for the state-run health service to lead the operation.

"The average cost across our consultancy support, I imagine is about the same for Deloitte, is around 1,000 pounds a day," David Williams, Second Permanent Secretary, Department of Health and Social Care. Asked if he was confident that there were no "super-profits" being made out of test and trace, Williams said he was "as confident as I can be". "In terms of profiteering, as it were... I see no evidence that causes me concern on that," he said.

