Tension in south Kolkata after stones hurled at BJP activists during roadshow

A little over a month after BJPnational president J P Nadda's convoy came under attack inBengal, a roadshow by the party was on Monday pelted withstones by miscreants, carrying TMC flags, near RashbehariAvenue-Charu Market area, triggering tension in south Kolkata.

The TMC, however, denied any involvement and accusedthe BJP of trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

The roadshow, which commenced at Tollygunge tramdepot, was set to culminate at Rashbehari Avenue -- oftenreferred to as the backyard of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to a police officer, as the rally, led bystate BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and senior leader SuvenduAdhikari, proceeded toward Charu Market, unidentifiedmiscreants threw bricks and stones at the entourage, injuringsome of the saffron party activists.

Infuriated over the attack, BJP workers chased themiscreants, who by then had fled to nearby bylanes, theofficer said.

The saffron camp activists then ransacked a fewmotorcycles and shops in the vicinity.

A major clash between the two sides was averted aftera huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control theincensed activists, the officer stated.

The state BJP unit called the incident a ''blatantattack on democracy''.

''Today's attack has once again proved that democracyhas no place in West Bengal. Earlier, our party president (JPNadda) was attacked, today our roadshow was attacked. Thisonly shows that the TMC has lost the plot ahead of theassembly polls,'' BJP state President Dilip Ghosh said.

Taking to Twitter, the saffron party said,''Incorrigible TMC goons showing their true colours byunleashing violence during BJP's South Kolkata roadshow! Nowonder they are unnerved by the people's support for BJP! Thisis a direct and violent attack on democracy!'' State minister Aroop Biswas also visited the troubledarea, shortly after the incident, to take stock of thesituation.

Biswas claimed it was the BJP activists who unleashedviolence, following Mamata Banerjee's announcement that shewould contest polls from Nandigram.

''The BJP, after Mamata Banerjee's announcement,panicked... That is why they unleashed such violence to divertattention,'' he claimed.

Nadda's convoy was attacked during his visit toDiamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas district on December10.

Election to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likelyto be held in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)