Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donated Rs 1 lakh for Ram temple: North Delhi Mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:10 IST
Donated Rs 1 lakh for Ram temple: North Delhi Mayor

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said he has donated Rs 1 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a statement issued by his office, he was quoted as saying that Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Surendra Gupta had come to his official residence to seek monetary contribution for its construction.

''So, have contributed Rs 1,00,100 for the Ram temple,'' Prakash said.

However, the statement did not specify if he made the contribution as a mayor or in his personal capacity.

Later, he also shared a photo of the receipt received from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra fit the contribution made on Twitter.

Last August, Prakash had conducted a 24-hour ''hawan'' prior to the ''bhoomi pujan'' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He had held the ceremony at the official mayor's residence on Lancers Road in Timarpur area but said he had done that in his ''personal capacity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said. The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan DRAP said the vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group SinoPharm, ...

Guatemala ups pressure on U.S.-bound migrant caravan, clears road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The government said the road in...

Italy PM Conte comfortably wins lower house confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a crucial confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, hanging on to power after a junior partner quit his coalition last week and opened a political crisis amid the raging COVID-19 pandemi...

Pope says MLK's message of non-violent protest timely now

Pope Francis is honouring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the commemoration of his birthday, saying his message of equality through peaceful means remains more timely than ever.Francis sent a message of prayer Monday to Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021