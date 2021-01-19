Gehlot condoles death of migrant labourers in Surat road accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the death of 15 migrant labourers from the state in a road accident in Gujarat's Surat and announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. Fifteen migrant labourers from Rajasthan sleeping by the roadside in Surat district were run over by a truck.

"Deeply saddened to know many labourers from #Banswara, #Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in #Surat. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," he tweeted. In another tweet, he said that the tragedy is heart-wrenching and the state government will be providing Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured from the CM Relief Fund.

