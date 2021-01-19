Left Menu
18 people rescued after boat capsizes in river in UP's Mirzapur

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eighteen people were rescued after their boat capsized in river Ganga near the Ram Gaya Ghat here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Four of them had to admitted to Vindhayachal Community Health Centre, Inspector Sheshdhar Panday said.

A government spokesperson in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the district to rush to the spot and ensure proper relief and rescue.

The people on the boat were on their way to Bhadohi district on the other side of the river to work in agriculture fields when it capsized, Panday said.

Locals and boatmen acted promptly and rescued all of them, the inspector said, adding that four of them were in serious condition and were admitted to the health centre.

