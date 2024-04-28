Left Menu

Cylinder Blast Triggers Roof Collapse in Lucknow, Four Family Members Injured

Rajkumar Rastogi, 52, Pinky, 38, Jagdish, 65, and one-year-old Vidisha were identified as the injured, police said in a statement.Fire tenders were rushed to the house after the explosion and the injured were taken out from the debris. All four were rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

Updated: 28-04-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:53 IST
Four people of a family, including an infant, were injured when the roof of their house in the Chowk area here collapsed in a cylinder explosion Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 11.40 am when food was being cooked in the house. Rajkumar Rastogi, 52, Pinky, 38, Jagdish, 65, and one-year-old Vidisha were identified as the injured, police said in a statement.

Fire tenders were rushed to the house after the explosion and the injured were taken out from the debris. All four were rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

