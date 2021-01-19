Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing official secret info to journalist 'criminal act': Rahul Gandhi on purported Arnab chats

Providing official secret information to a journalist is a criminal act and both the giver and the receiver will have to go to jail, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the rounds of social media.Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said only five people -- Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Air Force chief and National Security Advisor -- were privy to the information, referring to allegations that the reported chats showed Goswami being privy to the Balakot air strikes beforehand.Information was with 4-5 people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:14 IST
Providing official secret info to journalist 'criminal act': Rahul Gandhi on purported Arnab chats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Providing official secret information to a journalist is a ''criminal act'' and both the giver and the receiver will have to go to jail, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the rounds of social media.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said only five people -- Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Air Force chief and National Security Advisor -- were privy to the information, referring to allegations that the reported chats showed Goswami being privy to the Balakot air strikes beforehand.

''Information was with 4-5 people. In such missions, information is not given to the pilot, it was with the Air Chief, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and NSA. Out of these five people, one has given information to this person. This is a criminal act. We will have to find out who did it, and both (the giver and the receiver) will have to go to jail,'' he said.

''This process should start, but this process will not start because the prime minister may have given the information,'' he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi said, ''The law will take its own course, but I have an observation. This was top-secret information, this was not provided to anybody else.'' ''Giving official secret information to a journalist is a criminal act, both on the part of the person who accepted it and on the part of the person who gave it,'' he said.

These people call themselves patriots, but there is nothing patriotic about putting the Air Force at risk, the Congress leader said.

He said there is nothing patriotic about taking political advantage over the strikes.

''If Mr Arnab Goswami knows, if it is on his WhatsApp, I assume the Pakistanis also know it. It is not a very big jump. It is a criminal act and that investigation should begin,'' Gandhi said.

Referring to the contents of the purported chats, Gandhi said the distressing thing is that after the 2019 Pulwama attack, the journalist said that ''this is good for us''.

''This is a reflection of the mind of the prime minister that it is good that 40 of our people have been killed and we will win the elections,'' he alleged.

On February 26, 2019, India had launched airstrikes on what was said to be JeM's training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand court sentences woman to 43 years in prison for insulting monarchy

Breaking all its previous records, the Criminal Court of Thailand on Tuesday sentenced a woman to over 43 years in jail for sharing clips deemed insulting to the monarchy. According to Bangkok Post, the court had initially sentenced the wom...

Man sentenced to life in jail till death for raping three minor girls

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life in jail till death for raping three five-to-nine-year-old girls in his village under Simliya police station area of Kota district over three years ago.A special court set up under provisions of the Pr...

India must remain an integral part of global economy: Kant

Eds Correcting day in para 1 New Delhi, Jan 19 PTI India must remain an integral part of the global economy if it has to grow at 9-10 per cent over the next three decades, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.Speaking at the 15th In...

Public servants to receive training on innovation in digital era

Public servants are set to receive training on innovation and management in the digital and data era, as well as leadership in a time of crisis.The training, which is part of improving the capacity of the State to better deliver services to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021