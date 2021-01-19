CPI(M) MLA cremated with state honours

Palakkad, Jan 19 (PTI): The mortal remains of CPI(M) MLAK V Vijayadas were cremated here on Tuesday with full statehonours.

Vijayadas (61), who represented Kongad constituency inPalakkad district, passed away at Thrissur Medical College onMonday after he recovered from COVID-19 recently.

He had been suffering from post-COVID complicationsandhad undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot in the brain,hospital sources said.

Vijayadas had won two consecutive elections from Kongadin the 2011 and 2016 state polls.

His body was brought to his residence at Elappullythis morning.

The body was kept at a nearby school for the public topay homage. Later, the body was taken to CPI(M) districtcommittee office.

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan,reached Palakkad and paid homage to Vijayadas at the partyoffice.

Kerala Assembly, which was under session, paid homageto Vijayadas and adjourned for the day.

The MLA is survived by wife Premakumari and sonsJaydeep and Sandeep.

Vijayadas is known for heading the Karimba panchayatwhich became the first local body in the country to build andsuccessfully operate a mini-hydroelectric project.

Vijayan termed the demise of Vijayadas as a loss to thefarmers and to the Communist party.

''He had been working relentlessly for the uplift of thefarmers. He was also instrumental in widening the party'sbase in the district,'' Vijayan said in his message.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithalasaid Vijayadas was a leader who always stood by the people.

Ministers Kadakampally Surendran, C Raveendranath, T PRamakrishnan,A K Balan and K Raju, among others, expressedtheir condolences.

