US Domestic News Roundup: Police arrest woman FBI says may have tried to sell Pelosi; US Capitol lockdown lifted and more

Police arrest woman FBI says may have tried to sell Pelosi computer device: media

Federal authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop computer or hard drive from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, U.S. media reported. Riley June Williams, who has been charged with unlawfully breaching the Capitol building and with disorderly conduct was arrested on Monday, the Associated Press said https://bit.ly/2M4vHKp, citing a Justice Department official.

U.S. Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.

Analysis - Trump's legacy: A more divided America, a more unsettled world

When President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised an end to "American carnage," a bleak and dysfunctional nation he had promised that he alone could fix. Closing out his presidency exactly four years later, Trump leaves behind an even more polarized America, where thousands are dying daily from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is badly damaged and political violence has surged.

Student, retired firefighter charged in U.S. Capitol riots

Federal authorities arrested a retired firefighter and a fashion student, both from New York, and a man from Iowa on Monday in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI and court documents. Nicolas Moncada, a 20-year-old student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, was arrested at his home in Staten Island early on Monday, the FBI said. The school shared information with the FBI about a social media post showing him at the Capitol, according to local media reports.

Police seize firearms from Black men at Virginia rally for gun rights

Police stopped a car of Black men and confiscated two of their guns at Virginia's annual "Lobby Day" on Monday while white gun rights activists defied local laws unimpeded in the state capital of Richmond. In a day with racial tensions on display, Black protesters denounced what they called a double standard in a state where people are free to openly carry firearms.

Factbox: Biden plans to reverse Trump policies during first days in office

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign dozens of executive orders and send sweeping bills to Congress in his first days in office, aiming to roll back some of Donald Trump's signature policies on immigration and climate change while taking action to ramp up the government's response to the coronavirus crisis. Here is a list of what to expect, according to interviews with several of Biden's advisers, a review of campaign promises and a recent memo by the president-elect's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain.

How offshoring rolled along under Trump, who vowed to stop it

Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency four years ago, in part, by a promise to Midwest factory workers that he would stop companies like Schneider Electric SE from moving jobs out of the country. He didn't stop them.

Washington's inauguration is normally a ball - now it's a 'ghost town with soldiers'

Central Washington is an armed fortress, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, a stark contrast to previous inaugurations, when the United States capital erupted in days of celebration. The COVID-19 pandemic had already canceled the inaugural balls. Now the National Mall is closed to the public due to threats of violence from groups who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Almost none of the public will witness firsthand the transition of power, souring the mood of Washingtonians.

Biden's top diplomat, Blinken, vows to revitalize alliances, U.S. leadership

President-elect Joe Biden's incoming secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is set to pledge on Tuesday that he will work to revitalize damaged American diplomacy and build a united front to counter the challenges posed by Russia, China and Iran. In a speech a day before Democrat Biden takes over from Republican Donald Trump, whose four-year tenure was marked by unilateral American action that often upset allies, Blinken will pledge to act together with them and with humility.

Acting Pentagon chief: No indication of insider threat before inauguration

The acting Pentagon chief said on Monday the FBI is assisting the U.S. military in vetting more than 25,000 National Guard troops being deployed to assist in protecting the U.S. Capitol around President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration for potential security concerns. After the Jan. 6 Capitol assault by supporters of President Donald Trump that resulted in five deaths and sent lawmakers into hiding, the U.S. government has imposed unprecedented security surrounding the Capitol, including non-scalable fences rimmed with razor wire and a large security zone that the public is barred from.

