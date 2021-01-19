Left Menu
'About 3,000 workers of RPI (A) won Maha Gram Panchayat polls'

Nearly 3,000 workers of the RPIA have emerged victorious in the recently-held GramPanchayat elections in Maharashtra, the party president andUnion minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday.According to a statement, Athawale also said the BJPand RPI A combine has received majority in the elections,results for which were declared on Monday.This proves that the people have faith only in theBJP, Athawale said.The elections to 12,711 Gram Panchayats were held onJanuary 15.

Nearly 3,000 workers of the RPI(A) have emerged victorious in the recently-held GramPanchayat elections in Maharashtra, the party president andUnion minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Athawale also said the BJPand RPI (A) combine has received majority in the elections,results for which were declared on Monday.

''This proves that the people have faith only in theBJP,'' Athawale said.

The elections to 12,711 Gram Panchayats were held onJanuary 15. Polling was held for 1,25,709 seats, for which2,14,880 candidates were in the fray.

The gram panchayat polls are not fought on partysymbols, but panels are fielded by political parties or localleaders.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP andCongress have also claimed a ''huge success'' in these polls,which the opposition BJP said that the party had emergedstronger.

''The RPI(A) shares close ties with the people in ruralareas. The party contested the polls alone at some places,while in most of the places it fought in alliance with theBJP. The workers of the RPI(A) won around 3,000 seats,''Athawale stated.

Rajabhau Saravade, Maharashtra unit general secretaryof the RPI(A), said the party won around 60 gram panchayats inthe state.

Meanwhile, Athawale urged the victorious candidates tokeep aside disputes and work for the development of villagesin a united manner, the statement said.

