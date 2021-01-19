TN CM says no 'political' talk with PM Modi, Amit Shah; rules out truce with Sasikala

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Tuesday wound up his two-day visit to thenational capital where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi andHome Minister Amit Shah, saying he raised issues of the stateand no politics was discussed with the top BJP leaders.Maintaining that there was still time for the assemblyelections in the state, likely in April-May, he said seatsharing formula with the BJP would be finalised once thepoll notification was issued.Talking to reporters here, he also ruled out 100 percent any scope for admitting V K Sasikala, aide of late ChiefMinister J Jayalalithaa, into the AIADMK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:29 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Tuesday wound up his two-day visit to thenational capital where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi andHome Minister Amit Shah, saying he raised issues of the stateand no politics was discussed with the top BJP leaders.

Maintaining that there was still time for the assemblyelections in the state, likely in April-May, he said seatsharing formula with the BJP would be finalised once thepoll notification was issued.

Talking to reporters here, he also ruled out '100 percent' any scope for admitting V K Sasikala, aide of late ChiefMinister J Jayalalithaa, into the AIADMK. She was removed fromthe party by 'Amma' (Jayalalithaa) he added.

The chief minister, who is also AIADMK co-coordinator,said his talks with Modi and Shah were aimed at seeking fundsfor key projects, relief assistance and the state's growth andhe submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

''There was no talk related to politics. Also, this is notthe right time to talk politics. There is (still) time forelections. I am here for the growth of Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

To a question on the number of seats to be allotted tothe BJP, Palaniswami, who met Shah on Monday and Modi onTuesday, said it would be decided after the poll notification.

During an official function attended by Shah in Chennairecently, Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who isthe AIADMK co-ordinator, had said the alliance with BJP wouldcontinue for the assembly elections.

There were expectations that he could take forwarddiscussions on poll related aspects like seat-sharing with BJPduring his visit here.

Though the AIADMK had already announced Palaniswami asits Chief Ministerial candidate for the polls, the BJP did notimmediately come forward to endorse it, triggeringspeculations for sometime.

While the BJP initially maintained that the CM nomineewould be announced by the NDA leadership, the party later madea climb down and said the AIADMK as the major partner woulddecide on it.

To a question on Sasikala, he said: ''There is 100 percent no chance for admitting her into AIADMK.'' Sasikala, undergoing four year imprisonment in acorruption case, is expected to be released on January 27 fromParapana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru.

Palaniswami said he invited Modi to visit Tamil Nadu forlaunching completed projects, including the Washermanpet-WimcoNagar Chennai Metrorail extension and lay the foundation stonefor new initiatives.

In the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, theChief Minister requested an immediate release of Rs.1,200crore over extensive damage to crops following the recentNivar and Burevi cyclones and heavy rains.

He said farmers in the state have been affected badlyand adequate Central fund has been sought to provide relief.

The memorandum thanked Modi for the release of 40 Indianfishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lanka.

The chief minister sought efforts for the release of 12more fishermen and all the mechanised boats in the custody ofthe island nation.

He requested Modi to instruct the Defence Ministry toexpedite the setting up of the defence industrial corridor,which would enhance the overall industrial development ofTamil Nadu.

Early finalisation of the Detailed Project Report forthe GodavariCauvery Linkage project, sanction for Cauvery-Gundar linkage, a part of the former, was requested.

Financial support of Rs.713.39 crore for ''NadanthaiVaazhi Cauvery'' plan to restore Cauvery and its maintributaries and early approval of the Phase-II Chennai MetroRail Project under the 50:50 equity model were sought.

Request to introduce evening flight services betweenSalem and Chennai under the regional connectivity scheme anddirect flight services between Coimbatore and Dubai was alsomade in the memorandum.

