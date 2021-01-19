MP: Forest official who complained against minister shunted

Days after he soughtregistration of a police case against Madhya Pradesh ministerUsha Thakur for allegedly leading a group of people thatforcibly took away seized equipment and a tractor-trolley fromthe premises of a Forest office, deputy ranger Ramsuresh Dubeyhas been transferred.

Indore DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) Kiran Bisentransferred Dubey from Badgonda in Mhow tehsil to Manpursub-range on Monday.

When contacted, Bisen on Tuesday said it was a routinetransfer.

Dubey said his transfer would not deter him fromfighting against any wrongdoings while performing duty as apublic servant.

''Even if my services terminated, I will not step backand will continue to fight for truth. I know that truth willwin at last,'' he told PTI.

Dubey had alleged that Thakur, along with nearly 20supporters, had barged into the forest office premises atBadgonda on January 10 evening and forcibly took away anearth-moving machine and a tractor-trolley seized over diggingwork in the protected area in Badgonda.

Badgonda is the part of the Mhow assembly seatrepresented by Thakur.

Thakur had denied role in the incident and blamed''wrong videos'' which she alleged were posted by formerCongress MLA Antar Singh Darbar.

Reacting to Dubey's transfer, Madhya Pradesh Congressspokesman Narendra Saluja on Tuesday said, ''MP Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan is making tall claims of taking actionagainst mafia but this action (transfer) shows that he can'tdare to take action against BJP-supported wrongdoers''.

He said a case should have been registered against theminister.

''It is shameful that instead of giving a prize, thehonest official is being punished for performing his duty,''Saluja added.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary andspokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said the transfer was ''purely anadministrative decision''.

