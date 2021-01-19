Meghalaya govt seeks to meet Shah during his Shillong visit for NEC session

The Meghalaya DemocraticAlliance (MDA) government has sought an appointment for ameeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit tothe state for chairing the 69th plenary session of the NorthEastern Council on January 23.

The decision was taken at a special cabinet meeting,chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday.

''We have decided that an appointment will be sought bythe MDA government for meeting the Union Home Minister onJanuary 23. His office will confirm to us where we can meethim separately,'' Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong toldreporters.

Tynsong said that the delegation of the MDA governmentwill flag before the Home Minister pending issues such as theresolutions on Inner Line Permit (ILP) and inclusion of Khasiand Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution.

Besides, the delegation would also raise issuesrelated to the long-pending boundary dispute with Assam andSixth Schedule of Constitution.

Asked if NGOs will be allowed to meet Shah, the deputyCM said, ''Officially we have received a few applications fromthe NGOs and now arrangement is being made for an appointmentof the NGOs with the Union Home Minister.'' Meanwhile, Tynsong also said that elaborate securityarrangements have been made ahead of Shah's visit to thestate.

''Police have already taken care of all this soeverything is already in place,'' he stated.

Earlier, NEC secretary K Moses Chalai called on thechief minister in his office.

