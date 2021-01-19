Georgia certifies Democratic winners of Jan. 5 U.S. Senate run-off election

Georgia certifies Democratic winners of Jan. 5 U.S. Senate run-off electionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:39 IST
Georgia officials have certified the results of the state's Jan. 5 runoff election for two U.S. Senate seats, its secretary of state said, confirming Democrats David Perdue and Raphael Warnock had won their races.
The statewide results "are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county," Georgia's secretary of state's office said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
