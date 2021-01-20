Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. actors union to decide whether to expel Trump

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, said in a statement that it had ordered a meeting of its disciplinary committee regarding Trump's role in the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:28 IST
U.S. actors union to decide whether to expel Trump

The American actors union will hold a meeting to consider expelling U.S. President Donald Trump from its ranks. SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, said in a statement that it had ordered a meeting of its disciplinary committee regarding Trump's role in the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA. "There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers,” she added in a statement.

Trump earned his SAG membership from his appearances as himself in a slew of Hollywood films and TV shows ranging from "Home Alone 2" to "Sex and the City" in the early 1990s. He cemented his celebrity status as host and producer of the TV reality series "The Apprentice" and spinoff "Celebrity Apprentice" from 2004-2015.

The union cited what it said was Trump's role inciting the attack by his supporters on the Capitol and said he had kept up "a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists". It did not say when the disciplinary meeting would be held. The disciplinary committee can impose measure ranging from fines to expulsion from the union.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted last week to impeach Trump on charges of incitement over the attack which followed the president urging his supporters to fight the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden. The Senate has yet to schedule a trial to determine Trump's guilt or innocence. Trump, who leaves office on Wednesday, falsely claims he lost the November election due to widespread voting fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's defense secretary pick pledges 'rid our ranks of racists and extremists'

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he would work to rid racists and extremists from the ranks of the U.S. military, mend alliances and focus strategically on China if confirmed as President-elect Joe Bidens defense secre...

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending

Global equity benchmarks jumped and safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar dipped on Tuesday as Janet Yellen used a confirmation hearing on her appointment as Treasury secretary to bolster the case for additional fiscal stimulus. The...

Trump administration issues last-minute Arctic refuge drilling leases

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it had issued drilling leases on more than 400,000 acres of Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, delivering on a promise to fossil fuel proponents on President Donald Trumps last full day in offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021