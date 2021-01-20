Biden will seek to extend New START treaty, must decide how long

Biden will seek to extend New START treaty, must decide how longReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:15 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will seek to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia and will have to decide how long an extension to pursue, his choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday.
"We will seek to extend it," Blinken told lawmakers. "He'll have to make a decision as president about what duration he would seek," Blinken added, leaving open the possibility that Biden might seek to extend it by less than the maximum five years allowed under the treaty, which expires Feb. 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
