Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP takes dig at BJP over Gujarat's bid to rename dragon fruit

We fear that the time may benot far when they would start addressing Hindustan asKamalastan. The BJPs election symbol is lotus, which is calledkamal in Hindi.Rupani on Tuesday said the Gujarat government hasapplied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragonfruit, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and differentparts of Saurashtra, to Kamalam.He also said there is nothing political behindrenaming of the fruit.The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to itsname one thinks of China.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:52 IST
NCP takes dig at BJP over Gujarat's bid to rename dragon fruit

The NCP on Wednesday targeted theBJP over the Gujarat government's decision to rename dragonfruit as 'Kamalam', saying the time may not be far when thesaffron party would start calling the country as ''Kamalastan''.

The BJP has now started ''branding itself on fruitsalso,'' NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in astatement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday saidhis government has decided to rename dragon fruit as'Kamalam'.

Reacting to it, Tapase said, ''The BJP has now startedbranding itself on fruits also. We fear that the time may benot far when they would start addressing Hindustan asKamalastan.'' The BJP's election symbol is lotus, which is called'kamal' in Hindi.

Rupani on Tuesday said the Gujarat government hasapplied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragonfruit, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and differentparts of Saurashtra, to 'Kamalam'.

He also said there is nothing political behindrenaming of the fruit.

''The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to itsname one thinks of China. So we have given it the name'Kamalam','' Rupani said.

''Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is thereason we have named it 'Kamalam','' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to assume U.S. presidency amid deep divisions, raging pandemic

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, 78, will become the oldest U.S...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two persons

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Shanu and Zarif on furnishing a bail bond of Rs...

Biden’s immigration bill proposes to eliminate per country cap, to benefit Indian IT professionals

Joe Biden, hours after being sworn in as the 46th President, will send a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which among other things proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benef...

Nokia successfully pilots 4G, 5G FWA network slicing with Saudi's Mobily

Nokia and Saudi Arabian telecom operator Mobily have successfully piloted the worlds first 4G and 5G fixed wireless access FWA network slicing, on the latters live commercial network, the Finnish telecom giant said on Wednesday.Commenting o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021