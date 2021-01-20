Sena welcomes move to observe Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'

The Shiv Sena on Wednesdaywelcomed the Centre's decision to observe January 23, thebirth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as 'ParakramDiwas', saying the freedom fighter was a symbol of bravery.

''We welcome the move. Bose showed unparalleled braveryand valour during the freedom movement,'' Shiv Senaspokesperson and former Union minister Arvind Sawant said.

''On the same day, the birth anniversary of Shiv Senafounder Balasaheb Thackeray is celebrated,'' he said, addingthat both the leaders belonged to different eras and cannot becompared.

''However, both of them showed similar traits,'' hesaid.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel had on Tuesday saidthe government has decided to observe January 23 as 'ParakramDiwas' every year to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal,however, criticised the Centre's decision, with a party leadersaying that the move appeared to be a ''stunt'' keeping in mindthe upcoming assembly polls in the state, and not as a mark ofrespect to Netaji.

