Congress appoints two more working presidents in Karnataka unit

The Congress on Wednesday appointed two more working presidents in its Karnataka unit. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan as working presidents in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with immediate effect, a statement released by party general secretary organisation, K C Venugopal, said.

Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed are also working presidents of the state unit.

D K Shivakumar is the chief of the KPCC.

