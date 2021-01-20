Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Goli maaro...' slogan raised at Suvendu Adhikari's rally

PTI | Chandannagar | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:58 IST
'Goli maaro...' slogan raised at Suvendu Adhikari's rally

At a rally led by BJPleader Suvendu Adhikari in Chandannagar city, the provocative''goli maaro..'' slogan was raised on Wednesday.

The slogan -- ''desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro...''(shoot the traitors) -- was raised by a few BJP cadres,carrying the party flag along with the Indian tricolour whilethey were trailing a truck carrying Adhikari and Hooghly MPLocket Chatterjee in the Rathtala area of the city.

They claimed that the slogan was aimed at the traitorsof the country ''some of whom are in the Trinamool Congress''.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said theparty does not endorse these kind of slogans.

On Tuesday, a similar slogan was raised at a TrinamoolCongress rally in south Kolkata with party activists callingfor ''shooting'' the traitors of Bengal, in an apparentreference to the leaders who have switched over to the BJP.

The BJP spokesperson said that the slogan raised atthe Chandannagar rally was aimed at terrorists, plottingagainst the country, while the Trinamool Congress men openlythreatened the leaders who have left the party, branding themas traitors.

''There is a difference between the two incidents butwe disapprove of such slogans in our rally,'' Bhattacharyasaid, refusing to specify if action will be taken againstthose who raised the slogan.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said thatthough he condemns the slogan raised at the south Kolkatarally, the BJP needs to answer whether it wants to shoot thepeople opposed to its ideology.

''The BJP men are asking the Army to shoot thetraitors. Does the BJP want to shoot the people opposed totheir ideology?'' he said.

In March last year, three BJP ''supporters'' werearrested for raising the provocative slogan while heading toUnion Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CBI interrogates brother of businessman accused in Bengal cattle smuggling ring

The Central Bureau ofInvestigation CBI on Wednesday interrogated the brother ofBinay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the cattlesmuggling racket in West Bengal and considered close to theTrinamool Congress, sources in the agency ...

Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson

Former prime minister Theresa May urged her successor Boris Johnson to protect Britains values to help strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration, saying his threat to break international law had done nothing to raise our credibility....

Kejriwal directs PWD officials to complete ongoing road redesigning projects by 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a review meeting with the Public Works Department PWD officials on the status of the ongoing projects of redesigning and streetscaping of 7 road stretches and 540 kms of identified r...

TN CM accuses Stalin of being 'power hungry,' challenges DMK over graft allegations

AIADMK top leader and ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Wednesday challenged DMK president MK Stalin again to have a debate with him on his allegations ofcorruption against the government and accused him of beingpower hungry.In his campaign at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021