'Goli maaro...' slogan raised at Suvendu Adhikari's rally

At a rally led by BJPleader Suvendu Adhikari in Chandannagar city, the provocative''goli maaro..'' slogan was raised on Wednesday.

The slogan -- ''desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro...''(shoot the traitors) -- was raised by a few BJP cadres,carrying the party flag along with the Indian tricolour whilethey were trailing a truck carrying Adhikari and Hooghly MPLocket Chatterjee in the Rathtala area of the city.

They claimed that the slogan was aimed at the traitorsof the country ''some of whom are in the Trinamool Congress''.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said theparty does not endorse these kind of slogans.

On Tuesday, a similar slogan was raised at a TrinamoolCongress rally in south Kolkata with party activists callingfor ''shooting'' the traitors of Bengal, in an apparentreference to the leaders who have switched over to the BJP.

The BJP spokesperson said that the slogan raised atthe Chandannagar rally was aimed at terrorists, plottingagainst the country, while the Trinamool Congress men openlythreatened the leaders who have left the party, branding themas traitors.

''There is a difference between the two incidents butwe disapprove of such slogans in our rally,'' Bhattacharyasaid, refusing to specify if action will be taken againstthose who raised the slogan.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said thatthough he condemns the slogan raised at the south Kolkatarally, the BJP needs to answer whether it wants to shoot thepeople opposed to its ideology.

''The BJP men are asking the Army to shoot thetraitors. Does the BJP want to shoot the people opposed totheir ideology?'' he said.

In March last year, three BJP ''supporters'' werearrested for raising the provocative slogan while heading toUnion Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata.

