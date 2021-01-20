Left Menu
NCP to form front with like-minded parties for Goa polls: Pawar

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar onWednesday said his party intends to fight the 2022 GoaLegislative Assembly elections in alliance with the Congressand other like-minded parties.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Pawar said the NCPwants to fight the Goa Legislative Assembly elections ''as afront'' along with other parties to provide an alternative tothe BJP.

''In Goa, we want to contest the election in alliancewith the Congress and other like-minded parties, but we areyet to start dialogues with other political outfits,'' the NCPchief said.

Pawar met the local NCP leadership including theparty's state unit president Jose Philip D'Souza and ChurchillAlemao, the party's lone MLA in the Assembly.

Senior party leader Prafulla Patel has been authorisedto hold dialogues with other parties to form a front for thestate Assembly elections, the NCP chief said.

''The discussion about the alliance and seat sharingamongst partners will happen at the national level,'' he said,adding that discussions will begin six months before theelection date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

