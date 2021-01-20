Arunachal CM mourns death of former governor

Arunachal Pradesh ChiefMinister Pema Khandu deeply mourned the death of formerGovernor Mata Prasad on Wednesday.

Prasad, 95, had served as the governor of ArunachalPradesh from October 21, 1993 to May 16, 1999.

''The news of the sad demise of Dr Mata Prasad, theeighth and the longest serving Governor of Arunachal Pradeshcame as a shocker to me. He had held the helms of the state inits transitional phase from where we have had an eventfuljourney of progress and ably emerged as a distinct anddetermined state, rubbing shoulders with our peers withpride,'' he said.

During his tenure as the governor of ArunachalPradesh, Prasad inaugurated the Upper Siang district, theoffice of Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector Generalfor East and West of the state at Namsai and Ziro. The famousDarbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan was also constructed during histenure, Khandu said.

Prasad authored a book on Arunachal Pradesh in Hindititled 'Manoram Bhoomi Arunachal'.

''In his demise, the country has lost a dedicated andsincere administrator who set pinnacles in his chosen career.

I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish thelove and affection showered on him by the people and his soulwill remain immortal,'' Khandu said.

Prasad, a senior Congress leader, died at a hospitalin Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh following a multi-organ failure.

