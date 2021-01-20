Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal CM mourns death of former governor

Arunachal Pradesh ChiefMinister Pema Khandu deeply mourned the death of formerGovernor Mata Prasad on Wednesday.Prasad, 95, had served as the governor of ArunachalPradesh from October 21, 1993 to May 16, 1999.The news of the sad demise of Dr Mata Prasad, theeighth and the longest serving Governor of Arunachal Pradeshcame as a shocker to me.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:48 IST
Arunachal CM mourns death of former governor

Arunachal Pradesh ChiefMinister Pema Khandu deeply mourned the death of formerGovernor Mata Prasad on Wednesday.

Prasad, 95, had served as the governor of ArunachalPradesh from October 21, 1993 to May 16, 1999.

''The news of the sad demise of Dr Mata Prasad, theeighth and the longest serving Governor of Arunachal Pradeshcame as a shocker to me. He had held the helms of the state inits transitional phase from where we have had an eventfuljourney of progress and ably emerged as a distinct anddetermined state, rubbing shoulders with our peers withpride,'' he said.

During his tenure as the governor of ArunachalPradesh, Prasad inaugurated the Upper Siang district, theoffice of Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector Generalfor East and West of the state at Namsai and Ziro. The famousDarbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan was also constructed during histenure, Khandu said.

Prasad authored a book on Arunachal Pradesh in Hindititled 'Manoram Bhoomi Arunachal'.

''In his demise, the country has lost a dedicated andsincere administrator who set pinnacles in his chosen career.

I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish thelove and affection showered on him by the people and his soulwill remain immortal,'' Khandu said.

Prasad, a senior Congress leader, died at a hospitalin Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh following a multi-organ failure.

PTI UPLSOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Eye drop sector grows by 20 pc

The Rs 700-crore eye dropmarket in the country has witnessed a 20 per cent growth inthe first half of the current fiscal as people were forced tospend long hours with their digital devices in the wake of theCOVID-19 resulting in visual fati...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.The country of 10 million people, whe...

Couple, their 5-yr-old child die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Haryana

A couple and their five-year-old son died in Haryanas Faridabad due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they went to sleep in a room kept warm by burning coal.The victims were residents of Bihar and living in a rented accommodation...

Told Kamala to keep doing what she does, not get bothered by others, says her uncle

With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the brink of scripting history, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran on Wednesday said he spoke to her ahead of the inauguration in Washington and told her to keep doing what you do without gett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021